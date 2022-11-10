NUSTAR Resort & Casino redefines luxury in its first Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

As a country that spends the most time celebrating Christmas, there is much to see and experience during the most beautiful time of the year in the Philippines. That is why Filipinos look forward to intricate decorations and mesmerizing displays of lights come the holiday season.

While Cebuanos have been enjoying an entirely one-of-a-kind Christmas celebration each year, how will an ultra-luxury resort like NUSTAR Resort & Casino greet the most anticipated holiday?

With a mission to redefine luxury, NUSTAR Resort & Casino once again showcased a true extravaganza during its first-ever Christmas tree-lighting ceremony last November 8, 2022, in Cebu City.

The lighting ceremony welcomes the season’s festivity as it was officially welcomed by the resort and casino’s Chief Operating Officer, Alan Teo and executives. VIPs and respective guests also graced the event.

The New Star of the Holidays

With the theme “The New Star of the Holidays,” the premier hotel prepared several offerings exclusive for the Yuletide season. At the newest landmark in Cebu, NUSTAR has many exciting things waiting for everyone to indulge in during the holidays.

According to Teo, “It (the theme) is only a wordplay, but it aims to bring life to the celebrations of the holidays. NUSTAR has prepared events, promos, programs, and the opening of mall outlets that will bring more joy to the festivity of the season.”

Gold-Adorned Christmas Tree

The 48-feet tall Christmas tree at NUSTAR is adorned with gold ornaments in different shapes and sizes, representing diversity in Cebuano culture. The decorations are locally handcrafted and made of fiber-casted balls from Liloan and Mactan capiz lamps. Gold lights also illuminate the tree embodying opulence and grace.







One of the ceremony’s highlights was the lighting of the five star lanterns. Each symbolizes joy, hope, peace, love, and the new star. After that, the Sister of Mary School Boystown Bell Choir preceded the event with a performance. Presentations by notable performers also made the event even merrier.

A Holiday Like No Other

Find exclusive Christmas offers from NUSTAR Resort & Casino and experience a holiday like no other. Get the chance to avail yourself of special promos and deals by visiting https://www.nustar.ph/ or head to the hotel’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.