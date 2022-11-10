Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A five-year-old boy from Brgy. Poblacion, Asturias, Cebu is wholeheartedly appealing for urgent financial help as he fights the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Arth Jeusseff Jumag was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on July 21, 2022. His unexpected health condition began five months before his diagnosis when he experienced a cough and fever. Because of that, he was admitted to a hospital in their hometown. A complete blood count was done and the result showed decreased red blood cell count. His attending physician diagnosed him with anemia and he was treated accordingly. A month prior to his diagnosis, he again manifested recurring fever with pallor and bruises on his skin. These frightening symptoms prompted his parents to consult with a specialist in Cebu City. A complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration were then carried out to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were out, it indicated that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its deleterious effects on the body, there is a high chance of a cure for children who are treated immediately with intensive chemotherapy.

AJ’s journey against cancer began when his first chemotherapy was administered on August 1, 2022. In order to attain complete healing, his attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a three-year treatment protocol. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring tremendous physical challenges to the child and financial burden to the parents. Presently, he is on consolidation phase, the second part of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions come at a considerable cost. In addition to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also performed on a regular basis to monitor his body’s response to the treatment. As a result, his medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P80,000 every month.

AJ is a zestful boy. He is very inquisitive too. He likes to go to school and is eager to learn new things. He also lends a helping hand at home by assisting his parents in their household chores. He loves to play with his bike and swim at the beach too. At a young age, he expressed that he wanted to become an engineer someday. As the first of two siblings, his family loves him dearly. When asked about his wish for AJ, his father answered, “I wish for a miracle. I hope that one day he will be cancer-free. I long to see him grow like other children.” AJ’s father is an engineer with at least P25,000 monthly income. His mother is a nurse with an income of P30,000 every month. Even though his parents have regular work, their family is still struggling to make ends meet especially as they support AJ’s ongoing chemotherapy. Truly, they are in dire need of help. Thus, in order to save AJ’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are humbly asking for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to give freely.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.