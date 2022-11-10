Two Cebu grads land in Top 10 of October 2022 Physician Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two graduates from Cebu-based universities landed in the Top 10 passers of the recently concluded October 2022 Physician Licensure Examinations (PLE).

Sonny Cabahug Redula of the Cebu Institute of Medicine ranked 6th with his average rating of 87.50 percent, while Mark Johnuel Matabilas Duavis of the University of Cebu College of Medicine Found. Inc-Mandaue landed in the Top 10 with an average rating of 87.08 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the results of the October 2022 PLE on Thursday morning, November 10, 2022.

The PRC also announced that 3,826 out of 5,958 passed the PLE given by the Board of Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last month.

Justin Adriel Zent Gautier Togonon and Francesca Marie Abu Lagrosa, both graduates from the University of the Philippines-Manila, landed in the Top 1 and 2, respectively.

Togonon got the highest average rating in the examination at 89 percent, while Lagrosa garnered an average rating of 88.75 percent.

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila’s Karla Joyce Saavedra Badong ranked third, after she got an average rating of 88 percent.

