Cebu graduates top October 2022 Optometry Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six graduates from Cebu-based universities dominated the October 2022 Optometrist Licensure Examinations.

Giuseppe Roy Cabatic Campilan of the Southwestern University (SWU), who obtained an average rate of 89.83 percent, landed on the number 1 spot while four other SWU graduates also secured places in the Top 10 passers of the exams.

They are Sheena Rose Rodriguez Dubduban, who ranked third with an average rating of 88.78 percent, Dacel Leah Lopez Aumentado – fifth place (87.57 percent), Mhel Niña Dawn Alvarico Jumawan – eighth place (87.14 percent), and Yna Alyanna Soon Villaver- 1oth with an average of 86.66 percent.

Meanwhile, Johanna Mae Florido Gayod of Cebu Doctors University landed on the seventh place after getting an average rating of 87.15 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the full results of the licensure examinations on its official website Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022.

It also announced that only 179 of the 285 examinees successfully passed the written and practical exams held last Oct. 23-31, 2022, on testing centers in the National Capital Region.

The PRC also recognized SWU as the only top-performing school in the October 2022 Optometry Licensure Examinations or schools having 50 or more examinees who passed and with an at least 80 percent overall passing percentage.

READ MORE:

Lone Cebu CPALE 2022 topnotcher: “Nothing beats God’s plan for you”



Four Cebu City board topnotchers to get cash incentives from city gov’t

9 Cebu grads make it to Top 10 of LET 2022

/dbs