USC, UV graduates among Top 10 of October 2022 CPA Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two graduates from Cebu-based universities landed on the Top 10 of the recently concluded October 2022 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Exam (CPALE).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) published the full results of the October 2022 CPALE on its website on Wednesday night, October 26, 2022.

Nathaniel Jilson Butalid Uy of the University of San Carlos (USC) landed on the sixth spot after garnering an average rating of 88.33 percent, while Butch Warren Molo Hojas of the University of the Visayas-Cebu City ranked 10th with an average rating of 87.50 percent.



The PRC, however, announced that only 1,722 out of 6,665 (25.84 percent) successfully passed the October 2022 CPA Licensure Exams.

The PRC also said that no schools this time qualified to be one of the top-performing schools or schools having 50 or more examinees passed and with at least 80% overall passing percentage.

The October 2022 CPALE were conducted on October 14-16, 2022 in testing centers in National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

/bmjo

