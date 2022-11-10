Trojans beat Higalas, Machers; tighten grip on No. 4 PCAP spot 

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Toledo City Trojans clinched two big wins in last Wednesday evening’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference online chess action.

The Trojans cemented its hold of the No. 4 spot in the southern division standings as they improved to a 16-6 (win-loss) record with 267.5 points.

This is after they defeated the Cagayan De Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association (CMOCA) Higalas and the Cebu City Machers on Wednesday evening.

In their first match, the Trojans routed CMOCA, 14.5-6.5. They beat the Higalas in both the blitz and rapid rounds. They finished the blitz round, 4.5-2.5, and went on to win the rapid round with a 10-4, final score.

Ella Grace Moulic, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Christopher Tubalado defeated Irene Rivera, Fr. Vic Arellano, Edward Tare II, and Cleto Velasquez, respectively in the blitz round.

In the rapid round, Allan Pason beats Irwin Dango Aton, while Moulic and Ganzon edged Rivera and Tare II anew. Tibod won over Ralph Greval Dalauta, while Tubalado bested Danilo Obeso Jr.

In their other match, the Trojans finished the Machers, 11.5-9.5, in their rematch, avenging their loss last Nov. 5, 2022.

The Machers put on a good fight by snatching a draw in the blitz round with a 3.5-all final score, but lost in the rapid round, 8-6.

In the blitz round, Richard Natividad beats Aldwin Daculan, while Moulic and Ganzon defeated Marian Calimbo and Reynaldo Flores, respectively.

The Machers defeated Pason, Tibo, and Tubalado courtesy of Randy Cabuncal, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, and Dennis Navales, respectively.

IM Mascariñas and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap had a draw in their match-up to finiish the blitz round with a 3.5-all draw.

However, things went sideways for the Machers in the rapid round after the Trojans won three matches.

Natividad, Pason, and Ganzon defeated Daculan, Cabuncal and Flores, respectively, while IM Mascariñas and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap had another draw.

The Machers grabbed two wins from Calimbo and Navales against Moulic and Tubalado, respectively, but these were not enough to add to their total points to prevail against the Trojans.

