Capitol readies property for Lot 937 occupants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government will be meeting with homeowners associations and other occupants of the controversial Lot 937 this Monday, November 14.

Among the agenda they will be discussing is the progress of the relocation site the Capitol has offered in fulfillment of an agreement it has entered into in the previous years.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said the provincial government met again with representatives from the Home Mutual Development Fund or Pagibig last November 8 to iron out the proposal for a socialized housing project for the displaced residents of Lot 937 in Barangay Apas.

The socialized housing will be erected on one of the lots the Capitol recently got back from the Central Command (Centcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), also in Barangay Apas.

“We will now start the appraisal. Pagibig has the contractor to develop the area. It’s an accredited contractor, naa na. And we are moving ahead with that,” said Garcia.

The governor also said that they have already done a second survey to identify the exact number of families that can qualify for the socialized housing project.

She disclosed that during their meeting on November 8, the number of households from Lot 937 that may avail of the socialized housing has increased from 76 to 162.

As a result, the government decided to decrease the floor area. This means that if each of the 162 households will avail of the socialized housing, each of their house’s floor area will be around 32 to 33 square meters.

On the other hand, Garcia reiterated that the Capitol does not own Lot 937 amid speculations and claims from several occupants that the government-owned the contested property.

In response, the governor slammed them “for spreading lies” and called them “hypocrites.” According to Garcia, several residents of Lot 937 failed to pay real property taxes while earning through rentals and boarding houses.

“It’s sheer hypocrisy. To appear good but the truth of the matter is, kay naa man inyong negosyo dinha. That’s the truth. The rest of the Cebuanos should know that. Selfish interests, labanan mo? Ayaw ana,” Garcia said.

The Capitol earlier said they will honor an agreement the previous administration has entered into with the Cebu City Government. In it, the province will be allocating portions of its property in Barangay Apas for the displaced residents of Lot 937.

