Persons of interest in killing of Grade 10 female student in Bogo identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City policemen have identified at least two persons of interest in the killing of a Grade 10 female student, whose body was found on a grassy area in Purok Magenta, Barangay Gairan on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florendo Fajardo, chief of Bogo City Police Station, said this after they recovered a copy of a footage of a security camera from the nearby the area.

Fajardo said that there was a big chance that the victim and the persons of interest knew each other.

He also said that several stab wounds were also found in the victim’s body, including both the left and right part of her neck.

He said that the wounds on her neck would lead us to the possibility that these persons of interest had bladed weapons of knives with them.

Fajardo also believed that there was a chance that the victim tried to resist her attackers.

For now, Bogo City police could not tell what was the possible motive in the killing.

“ Sa giingong gilugos, wala pa. Ang hymen intact ra man matud pa ni Doctor Lara, but it doesn’t mean nga wa hilabti,” Fajardo said.

(In the possibility of the victim being raped, we cannot say that she was raped yet. Doctor Lara said that her [the victim’s] hymen was still intact, but it does not mean that she was not molested.)

For now, Fajardo said that they were backtracking and looking at the the possible streets that these POIs passed when they escaped from the crime scene.

“Naa pay mga angga nga ngalan nga nadivulge pero as of this time we will let you know pag nacorroborate na,” he added.

(We already have nicknames that had been divulged but as of this time, we will let you know when we have corroborated these names.)

“Mga 12:30 onwards, makita nimo nga ang isa sa possible suspects nidagan sa dalan padung sa crime scene. After 30 minutes, nigawas pod sya pero paggawas black na ang T-shirt. Ni observe sya sa area and nagpaduol sa tindahan and nagattempt og dagkot og sigarilyo,” Fajardo further said.

(At around 12:30 onwards, we saw one of the possible suspects running to the road heading to the crime scene. After 30 minutes, he emerged from the area but he was now wearing a black T-shirt. He observed the area then he went nearer to the store and attempted to light a cigarette.)

Earlier, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), directed the investigating police for a speedy investigation of this case.

