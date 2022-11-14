36-year-old runner tops ‘Last Man Standing’ Cebu leg

Cebu City, Philippines— Danilo Biadog Jr. topped the unique “Last Man Standing” Cebu Leg on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Ayala Center Cebu.

The 26-year-old runner endured nine hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds to emerge champion in this unique and grueling event that fielded in eight finalists from Cebu.

The event was also held in Cagayan de Oro, Baguio, and Manila.

Other participants in Cebu were Ezro Panganiban, Denz Aaron Mayol, Wifred Aninipot, Anthony Cris Luna, Hansel Cardante, Rowel Canta, and Jacob Cañada.

This unique event was conceptualized by Columbia Sportswear to test one’s mental resolve, physical endurance, and unwavering grit.

It was the ultimate test of toughness as the participants were required to stand on a three-foot wooden pillar as long as they can.

Despite losing, the rest of the finalists of the event pocketed P15,000 worth of merchandise.

According to Primer Group of Companies’ Cyrel Canedo, they have yet to determine the overall national champion as technical officials were still reviewing the other leg winners to see if they violated any rules of the event.

They are likely going to announce the overall champion next week.

Champions will take home over P100,000 worth of merchandise and a whopping P30,000 cash.

