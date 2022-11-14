Alcala, Choo rule Ironman Puerto Princesa

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tri SND Barracuda’s elite triathlete John Dedeus Alcala and Singapore’s Ling Er Choo were crowned champions in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa held last Sunday in Palawan.

The Dipolog-based Alcala, who vied in the male 25-29 years old, finished the grueling 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run with a time of four hours, 32 minutes, and 20 seconds to emerge as the overall male top finisher.

Meanwhile, Choo upset local bets by breasting the finish tape in 4:32.20, to become the overall top female finisher.

Trailing Alcala was Mervin Rencel Santiago in 4:37.23, followed by Jailani Lamama in third with the time of 4:39.45. Brian Borling settled for fourth in 4:40.44, while Southeast Asian Games gold triathlon gold medalist Fernando Casares rounded off the top five finishers with a time of 4:41.12.

“Puerto Princesa is beautiful, the people here make a difference. They kept my spirits up the entire race. The people are one of the reasons why I wasn’t feeling fatigued at all. Thank you to everyone that supported me”. Alcala said in an interview with Ironman Group Philippines.

Last August 7, Alcala placed third in the Megaworld Ironman 70.3 Philippines held in Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

In the distaff side, Leyann Ramo finished second overall in 5:18.53, followed by Mieko Carey at third in 5:19.53. Lok Man katherine Pang grabbed the fourth spot in 5:22.13, while Daniela Lopez placed fifth in 5:28.01.

Mwanehile, Cebu’s triathlon pride, Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba teamed up for Go For Gold in the mixed relay race where they emerged as champions by clocking 4:02.40. Joining them was cycling prospect Mark Ryan Lago.

ZTeam Go4Less 1 finished second in 4:14.29, while Team Tri Us! rounded off the top three in 4:25.05.

