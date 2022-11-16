Kal Fit Race to Fitness Fun Run rolls off on Dec 4 at Cebu Business Park

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kalinangan Youth Foundation Inc. (KALFI) will hold a fun run dubbed as the “Kal Fit Race to Fitness Fun Run,” on December 4, 2022, at the Cebu Business Park as one of the highlights of its 40th anniversary.

KALFI, a private and non-profit foundation known for projects that help young women and the community will celebrate its founding project, the Banilad Study Center on its 40th anniversary on December 19, 2022.

The entire foundation, on the other hand, will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

A presser was held earlier on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

Besides the 40th anniversary celebration, the running event aims to raise funds to sustain KALFI’s charitable programs and projects, especially the Banilad Study Center’s projects.

“Banilad Study Center established together with KALFI the first project of KALFI, we will be celebrating our 40th year. The foundation was put up through the inspiration we draw from the teachings of Saint Josemaria Escriva,” said KALFI President Maria Ramona Pablo during the launching.

She was joined by KALFI’s Lead Cebu Batch 2017 president Kaye Hyacinth Moslares, Banilad Study Center director Tilda Pedaria, and KALFI core member Therese Sabarre.

Also joining them was two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) men’s triathlon silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino, and fellow elite triathletes Marielle Estreba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa.

“My goal as a triathlete and KALFI’s are aligned which is to inspire the community. So I am supporting and promoting this event because it will surely help many people through their project,” said Remolino who recently topped the mixed relay category under team Go For Gold in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa.

The running event will feature four distances: the 1-kilometer family run, 3k, 5k, and 10k which traverses within the Cebu Business Park.

The organizers are expecting to draw around 3,000 runners.

Besides the on-site run, there will be a virtual category wherein participants can run beyond the distances featured in the fun run.

Runners that will join the virtual category can register and track their total time and distance at the Nike Run Club App.

The top finishers of the 10k, 5k, and 3k will receive P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively along with gift packs from sponsors. The rest of the podium finishers will receive gift packs.

Non-winning runners get an equal chance to win a prize as the organizers will raffle out exciting prizes.

The registration fee is pegged at P500 in all categories, except the 1k or the family run which is pegged at P850 for one parent and one child participant. Additional family members entail a P350 fee each.

To register, check out https://tinyurl.com/kalfitrunbsc. Registration is going on. /rcg

