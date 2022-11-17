A simple earth-friendly guide this holiday shopping season

We officially begin the countdown to Christmas as we are down to a month before the special day.

And as the 25th of December draws closer, we also welcome the unending parties and gatherings left and right. Soon, our December calendar will be full-booked with holiday parties and celebrations, may it be with our families, friends, or co-workers.

So for this season of giving, love, and joy, we Filipinos are very fond of expressing our gratitude and appreciation to our loved ones through gift-giving. With a ton of shopping to do before the year ends, we will eventually collect a lot of rubbish or excess trash from the celebrations and festivities.

But worry less, because here are some ways to help you with your shopping and gift-buying and at the same time offer sustainable ways to minimize Christmas waste.

Here’s a plus, all of these tips not only help our environment in more ways than one but are also as easy as 1-2-3 when you get all of your must-have items during The Great Seaside Sale at SM Seaside City Cebu from November 18 to 20, 2022!

Bring eco-bags

Eco-bags are a huge step towards lessening the use of plastic and they can even be reused for so many purposes!

Aside from having a convenient carry-on when shopping around the mall, these eco-bags can also be a great companion to the supermarket or to your holiday shopping spree.

Purchase an Eco Bag for only P50 from The SM Store.

Buy local products and support homemade crafts

Perhaps one of the best gift ideas to choose from this Yuletide season are products made locally and done by talented craftsmen.

Aside from the aesthetic feel of these local products ranging from bags, sandals, and clothing, to furniture, purchasing local goods is one way to support our community and promote products that are truly world-class.

Quality local products and premium pasalubong finds are available at Kultura.

Ditch single-use plastic and go reusable!

What’s cool about choosing reusable products and ditching single-use plastic is that we get to save more in the long run!

Having your own water tumbler or food container can actually help us save on food money and keep us healthy.

Your friend might just need one this Christmas to help them start the healthy journey, get them one available at Miniso.

Time your LED Christmas lights

Along with the shopping rush this Christmas is the holiday decorations, why not save on electricity and at the same time help the environment by setting a specific time or schedule for your LED Christmas Lights?

We do love a sparkly holiday home and a well-lit Christmas Tree but LED Christmas Lights are energy-efficient and can last for many Christmases if you handle them with care.

Buy your Christmas lights at Ace Hardware and don’t forget to set a timer for your lights this holiday!

Kickstart your Christmas shopping at SM Seaside during The Great Seaside Sale!

Great price drops of up to 70% OFF await you at #TheGreatSeasideSale this November 18, 19, and 20!

Get an extra 10% OFF when you use your Prestige Card on November 18, SMAC from 10 am to 12 nn on November 19, and from 5 pm to 7 pm on November 20 at participating SM Affiliates.

HOW TO GET TO SM SEASIDE CITY CEBU?

MYBUS: Take a FREE MyBus ride from/to BDO Fuente Osmena from 8:20 am to 10:00pm. Other MyBus rides are also available from SM City Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue City, and Parkmall.

CIBUS: Ride a Cibus to get to and from SM Seaside City Cebu, Drop-off point is at the City Wing Entrance and Pick-up point at Seaview Wing Entrance.

GRABCAR: Get P70 OFF on your GrabCar protect ride to and from SM Seaside City Cebu by using the promo code: SMSEASIDE70

For more deals and promos this Christmas, follow SM Seaside City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated.