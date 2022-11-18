Mandaue continues to work on giant Christmas tree, decorations, eyes Dec. 1 tree lighting ceremony

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — With a P6 million allocation by the Mandaue City government for Christmas decorations, the city’s Department of General Services (DGS) has started installing series lights and repainting the steel structures in front and beside the city hall for the yuletide season.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, DGS head, said that the Winter Wonderland-inspired theme was already about 90 percent complete.

Cabigas said that the additional installation of series lights and a few decorations were only lacking to complete the project.

Cabigas said that city government allocated about P6 million for the Christmas decorations, and over P3 million of which was used to purchase series lights.

She said that they were also able to reuse some of the series lights last year.

The city government spent P10 million for its Christmas in a Milan-inspired theme last year.

Cabigas said that about a million programmable series lights would be used this year.

“Para Instagrammable, wherein maoy (gusto) sa mga youths karun. Instead og manlakaw og lagyo, anhi na lang sa Mandaue, naa tay ika-offer,” said Cabigas.

(This is Instagrammable, wherein this is what the youths want now. Instead of going to faraway areas, you just come here in Mandaue, we have something that we can offer.)

The giant Christmas tree and decorations that have been created in September will be officially lit up on Dec. 1, 2022.

