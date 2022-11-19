Talisay EGS, Abuyabor ready to face foes in Chooks-to-Go 3×3 hoops tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ assistant coach, Jerry Abuyabor takes a break from the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball to lead Talisay EGS in the Chooks-to-Go Quest 2.0 3×3 basketball tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Laguna.

Abuyabor, a familiar face in the Chooks-to-Go’s sports program for organizing the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Sepak Takraw Invitational earlier this year, will serve as Talisay EGS 3×3’s head coach.

They will compete against seven other teams, including the vaunted Cebu Chooks headed by Cebuano Mac Tallo and Manila Chooks of another elite Cebuano cager, Dave Ando.

Abuyabor will call the shots on the sideline for Talisay EGS that is comprised of former Blackwater Bossing Paul Desiderio, former Imus-Bandera cager Dyll Roncal, Jerome Napao and Cameeronian Steve Akomo.

“We had an intense practice, just the players to get in shape with the limited time to prepare for this tournament. We needed to double our time and hustle to be ready for the action,” Abuyabor told CDN Digital.

“The team is full of surprises. We have long-range shooters, all of the four of them can also hit twos. So, I have 100 percent confidence and trust with my players and coaches who helped us prepare for this tournament,” he said.

According to Abuyabor, it’s a pleasure for him to lead the team as their head coach. He gave credit to fellow coach, Kurt Vanguardia and Wilson Villanueva who supported the team from the start.

For Abuyabor, their biggest challenge will be the Manila Chooks under Pool B together with General Santos 3×3 team, and Quezon City’s squad.

“This weekend the Manila Chooks is on our bracket. They are the toughest team to beat, then there is Cebu Chooks, which for me they’re the most experienced and well oiled machine in-terms of the 3×3,” said Abuyabor.

Their first game is against General Santos tomorrow, at 1:45 PM, followed by their game against Manila Chooks at 3:45 PM. Their last pool game is against Quezon City at 4:45 PM.

On the other hand, Cebu Chooks comprised of Tallo, Brandon Ramirez, Marcus Hammonds, and Mike Nzeusseu will play for Pool A. They will go up against Makati MNL Kingpin, Botolan Hayati, and Butuan Chooks.

The champion of this Level 7 FIBA 3×3 tournament will receive a whopping P100,000 cash prize and a ticket to the 2022 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters.

The second and third placers of this tournament will receive P30,000, and P20,000, respectively.

/dbs