Desiderio, several Cebuanos to test their mettle in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several Cebuano ballers will try to follow the footsteps of the country’s top 3×3 basketball player Mac Tallo by competing in the upcoming Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Quest 2.0 set to take place on November 20 at Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Talisay EGS will be comprised of former UP Maroons and Blackwater head Paul Desiderio along with former UV Green Lancer Matt Flores, Jerome Napao, and Steve Akomo.

They are part of the six teams that will compete in the upcoming 3×3 tournament that will serve as the qualifiers for the Philippines in the 2022 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters.

Also, former UV Green Lancer and Former KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City forward Rhaffy Octobre will suit up for Butuan Chooks with JP Cauilan, Jason Strait, and Moustapha Arafat.

Meanwhile, Gerald Anderson will lead Botolan Hayati, along with Eduardo ‘Young JV’ Kapunan, Joe Vargas, and Emman Ojuola.

Composing Makati MNL Kingpin are Kako Morales, Kenz Diokno, Kobe Pableo, and Marco Sario while General Santos will have Chester Sera Josef, Andro Catipay, Irvin Mendoza, and Harold Talan.

“The composition of the teams are exciting as this is the first time in a year that we will be holding an open tournament,” said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

“We hope that Coach Chico Lanete can find some players here who he can recruit for the 2023 season,” Mascariñas said.

These teams will go up against Tallo’s Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad, which is reinforced by Brandon Ramirez, Mike Nzeusseu, and Marcus Hammonds. Also competing is Manila Chooks of Cebuano Dave Ando, Dennis Santos, Henry Iloka, and Leon Lorenzana.

/dbs