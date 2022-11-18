Cebu’s Roncal gears up for fast-paced 3×3 challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano cager Dyll Roncal is ready to take on the challenge in the Chooks-to-Go Quest 2.0 3×3 basketball tournament on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Laguna.

Roncal, who won a title with the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras in the Cesafi men’s basketball in 2019 and with the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City in last year’s Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, will test his mettle in the fast-paced and high-intensity 3×3 basketball for the first time in his pro career.

The former Imus-Bandera Xtreme Appliances forward who competed in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Mumbaki Cup told CDN Digital that he is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I remain focused all the time. I also work on my conditioning and shooting so I can adapt to the fast-paced 3×3 game, which is more intense than the regular 5-on-5,” said Roncal.

Roncal will suit up for Talisay EGS headed by former Blackwater Bossing and fellow Cebuano Paul Desiderio. The rest of the team is composed of former University of Visayas cager Jerome Napao and 6-foot-9 Cameroonian Steve Akomo.

The team will be coached by Jerry Abuyabor, who is also the assistant coach of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

Roncal credited his readiness for his 3×3 stint to the MPBL. He said that suiting up for Imus helped him hone his skills by playing alongside and against top-notch players.

“It was a great experience and I learned a lot, especially on the areas where I need to improve my game. The most valuable lesson I’ve learned during my time with MPBL was being consistent in every game, being wise, and being a coachable player. Of course, I learned the value of humility,” added Roncal.

Roncal said that he can contribute both offense and defense for Talisay EGS that will go up against some of the best 3×3 teams in the country, including Cebu Chooks of fellow Cobra Mac Tallo and Manila Chooks of another Cebuano, Dave Ando.

“I think my aggressiveness on the court, both offensively and defensively, will be my biggest contribution to this team. I’m known for that since college and coach Mike Reyes always reminded me to be always vocal to communicate with your teammates and also be a good listener, considering Paul Desiderio is more experienced than me, he already played in the PBA and he’s one of the players I look up to,” added Roncal.

“I’m excited, motivated and comfortable to play with this team. Being coached by coach J (Abuyabor), I feel very comfortable and willing to listen to him because he also listens to his players.”

Roncal said he is confident that they will be highly competitive despite having only a short preparation time.

“We easily established chemistry and good communication, which translates to great teamwork. We’re comfortable with each other’s company. But this won’t be possible without the help of our boss, boss Wilson Villanueva of EGS and boss Kurt Vanguardia of Aneda builders, who were there to support us from the start,” Roncal said.

