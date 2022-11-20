“Pangga-a Sab Ko” Stories: A cancer survivor pays it forward

A couple of weeks short of her fourth birthday, Raynaline Pearl Suerte of Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood. The onset of symptoms such as bruises on her body at such a young age confused her and her parents.

“I did not feel well but I felt no physical pain,” Rayn recalled. “Nonetheless, I was brought to the hospital where laboratory tests were conducted. The results confirmed that I had cancer of the blood.”

While Rayn’s condition was an unexpected load inflicted upon her and her family, the more it encouraged them to lift each other up. Rayn was fondly called “Princess” by her parents and relatives to express their affection. “In the midst of those trying times, my parents were always there for me. They lovingly cared for me and provided for my needs. They never made me feel that I was a burden to them,” she recalled. And she kept a positive outlook.

“Honestly, I thought that from the start, I had an upper hand against cancer. I was diagnosed when I was young and the freshness of my years helped me to be strong, cheerful, and adaptable,” she said.

During her lengthy treatment, she got used to hospital visits and confinement. “During my admissions, we had moments of prayer inside my hospital room. It was also a time for me to rest and recuperate from my illness. One thing that also kept me excited during my hospital stays was the thrill of looking forward to my ration of food every mealtime,” she said.

The burden of her illness was alleviated when Rayn and her parents were introduced to Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, a non-government organization which bridges those who are in need with those who have the heart and resources to help. Rayn was privileged to be one of the first beneficiaries of the “Pangga-a Sab Ko” project that provided medical and psychosocial support to children afflicted with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

“Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko gave me medications and financial aid during my treatment. For three years of rigorous chemotherapy, I received consistent and reliable assistance,” Rayn said.

Rayn also pointed out the importance of the program’s psychosocial activities for her emotional growth and physical recovery. “Beyond the financial support that I had received from the Foundation, they also instilled in me my value as a child. I felt like a normal kid during our parties and gatherings. It gave me so much joy to be with my fellow cancer fighters and survivors,” she said.

You can be a part of the community helping end childhood cancer. As a home to almost 130 cancer survivors, the Foundation will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

“Up until now, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko still invites me to attend the get-togethers even though I already finished my chemotherapy many years ago,” she added. “I take pride in what I went through because I was able to overcome the “Big C,” she exclaimed.

Now 26 years-old, Rayn currently works as a human resource specialist for a company based in Los Angeles, California, USA. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from University of San Carlos in 2017. As a hobby, Rayn cooks and bakes with a passion, even enrolling herself in culinary art courses to improve her craft and raise her skills to the next level.

“All the blessings that I have received- the gift of life and family- comes from God. And I am always indebted to Him for that. I am also thankful to Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and to all its benefactors and donors for their unending support. Saying thank you is not enough. Kapwa is like a family to me. Truly, you are God’s answers to our heartfelt prayers. You have been an instrument of His love and selflessness. Thank you for making your gifts available to us during the most difficult time of our lives. Because of what you have done, I want to pay it forward and become a benefactor too,” Rayn said.

Rayn is now one of Kapwa’s selfless and dedicated corps of volunteers, serving as a volunteer psychologist during the Foundation’s virtual psychosocial projects. Rayn regularly sets aside an amount to help the children who are still undergoing chemotherapy.

“One of my life’s aspirations is to fulfil my goal of giving back to the community because I empathize with those who have cancer and I want to be a blessing to them as well,” she expressed.

This month of November, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu marks its 30th year of service. For three decades, the Foundation continues to be at the forefront in developing a healthy community.

With heartfelt gratitude, KKMK-Cebu wants to thank its family of benefactors, donors, partners, volunteers, countless anonymous individuals, and members for their significant contributions in helping the Foundation spread and sustain its work. The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), Alpa Foundation Inc., JEG Development Corporation, SM City Cebu, International Pharmaceuticals Inc., Simon Enterprises Inc., RGMA Network Inc., CDN Digital, Chateau de Busay, and the City Government of Cebu are some of the notable institutions that propel Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko to fulfill its objectives for the community that it serves. Truly, they have exemplified unfaltering support and boundless generosity. To all of them, we say, “Daghang salamat sa inyong padayon nga pagpangga!”

Thus, as we press on with our noble work, we encourage everyone to help advance the fight against childhood cancer. More than ever, these dear children are leaning on your kindness and benevolence for them to survive and thrive. During these uncertain times, a donation of any amount will immensely benefit the patients in their quest towards being cancer-free.

