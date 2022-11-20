Cesafi HS basketball: Trailblazers outlast Baby Green Lancers, push win-streak to 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers stayed unbeaten in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball league after surviving the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, 76-70, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Trailblazers were trailing by 10, 54-64, in the fourth period when they slowly chipped the lead after Yzali Dugaduga’s trip to the free throw line became more frequent.

Bogo came close after Dugaduga made both his free throws to cut the lead to two, 66-68.

As the momentum started to shift, Simon Maghinay launched a triple from the corner left to give Bogo the lead, 69-68, with 2:43 remaining.

UV managed to regain the lead momentarily after Jeiel Abella scored a layup with 2:19 remaining.

But Dugaduga answered them with a three-pointer at the top of the key which put Bogo ahead again, 72-70.

Junel Colubio extended Bogo’s lead to four, 74-70, with 24 seconds remaining, while Lance Sabroso put the icing on the cake with a breakaway layup,76-70, to knot their victory.

The Trailblazers remained unbeaten in eight games, while the Baby Green Lancers dropped to a 3-4 (win-loss) record.

Dugaduga delivered a stellar performance after dropping 22 points, while Chasey Ilustrisimo had 12, Maghinay chipped in 11, and Colubio with 10 points for CBSAA.

Abella scored 20 for the Baby Lancers’ losing effort, while Dennisve Sinoy had 17.

In the other high school games, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers narrowly edged the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 76-72.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors escaped the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Baby Webmasters, 53-51.

/dbs