Bar Exam 2022 in Cebu City generally peaceful -- CCPO exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four-day bar examination in Cebu City is generally peaceful.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, confirmed this adding there were no untoward incidents that happened at either two testing centers — University of San Carlos Law School and University of Cebu Banilad Campus.

More than a thousand bar takers were welcomed with warm cheers from their family and supporters as they ended their examination today, Nov. 20. Bar examinations were held on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and today, 20, respectively.

CCPO earlier deployed at least 10o policemen to man and secure the vicinity of these testing centers. They also tapped help from several force multipliers as part of their security measures.

Also, Rafter earlier said that even if the bar exam ended at 5 p.m. today, they would still implement the liquor ban within the 100 meter radius from the exam venues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Police record showed that there are 1,672 bar takers for this year’s Bar Examination.

/dbs