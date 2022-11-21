Arki United women’s booters start inter-BPO football tourney with win, draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Arki United women’s football team had a decent start in their campaign in the women’s Inter-BPO division of the ongoing Justice Lee Jr. Memorial Football Cup last Sunday, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex football pitch in the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was after they finished their first day of campaign with a win and a draw last Sunday evening.

In their opening match, they beat the Ladies United, 1-0, courtesy of Beatrice Lim’s 16th minute goal. The team then had a draw against Mex United FC, 1-1, with Kiara Amarga scoring the team’s lone goal.

Meanwhile, Arki United’s men’s team suffered a 0-2 defeat in the hands of the CF Engineers.

The rest of the Arki United FC’s women’s football team is comprised of Cybill Solamo, Angel Robles, Frances Enriquez, Ayana Gaitera, Candice Dela Torre, Sophia Cuenca, Maia Cinco, Yvonne Silva, Lucelle Bureros, Tracy Cirunay, Kaye Sarmiento, and Erica Escudero. The team’s head coach is Dino Musni.

Nonetheless, both teams backed by the Buildrite and Fenestram still have two matches to play this coming weekend in their respective divisions.

/dbs