Say ‘hello’ to a cozier J.Co at SM City Cebu, Christmas donut, and coffee treats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A cozier dining experience awaits J.Co Donuts & Coffee Philippines customers at SM City Cebu as the favorite donut store launches its brand-new fresher look.

The all-new J.Co branch now features a more spacious dining area that’s ready for 50 to 60 guests, minimalist fixtures and designs, and ambient lighting to complete everyone’s cozy dining experience.

Aside from the picture-perfect interior design, the makeover also equipped the store with multiple sockets and USB charging ports that allow customers to stay productive while indulging in their favorite cup of coffee and donut fix.

This cozy nook also has special spots and tables for groups – students or yuppies – who need a place to sit and exchange their ideas over coffee and donuts.

The makeover at J.Co’s SM City Cebu branch took over two months to complete beginning last August. The branch reopened with its fresh look on October 10, 2022.

The space is not the only thing new at J.Co Donuts in SM City Cebu. The branch also offers a selection of pastries on top of its regular donuts on the menu. Every order of J.Co’s coffee also comes with a free glazed donut.







Holiday Donuts at J.Co

With the holidays just around the corner, J.Co has launched its special donuts for the Christmas season: Winter Flakes, Santa’s Wheel, and Buttercream. J.Co prides itself with its fresh donuts, made from the finest ingredients, with flavors that melts in the mouth with every bite.

















These treats are best paired with J.Co’s special coffee for the season, Butterscotch latte, that comes either iced or hot.

To know more about J.Co Donuts & Coffee Philippines visit their facebook page or website.