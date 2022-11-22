Motocross racing in San Remigio set

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A top-notch motocross racing event will highlight the 151st founding anniversary celebration of San Remigio town this weekend at the MS Motosuit Motorsports Park in Barangay Calambua.

The motocross racing is organized by Cebu’s “Godfather of Motocross,” Lou Ornopia, who is also a councilor of San Remigio.

“Magpalumba ko tungod ug alang sa gugma sa motocross inubanan sa hangyo sa katawhan nga gimingaw na gyud sa maong aksiyon kay taud-taud naman ta wala makapahigayon niini. Mapahimuslan sab unya ni ang atong race track nga usa sa labing nindot dinhi sa Visayas,” said Ornopia.

(I am organizing a race for my love for motocross together with the clamor of the public for a race because it’s been a while that we’ve held a race. And we can finally use our race track, which is one of the best in the Visayas.)

The MS Motosuit Motorsports Park spans over 10 hectares and has a 2.3-kilometer specially designed race course that caters not just motocross, but other off-road motorsports.

Around a hundred motocross riders from in and outside Cebu are expected to compete in the upcoming racing event.

Ornopia, for his part, is grateful to San Remigio’s LGU for its all-out support on the upcoming event.

Comeback

One of Ornopia’s goal of having the event is to introduce San Remigio as the new “Motocross Capital of Cebu.”

Besides being the highlight of the 151st founding anniversary of San Remigio, the motocross event also serves as the comeback race for MS Motosuit’s year-round racing series, which is targeted to return next year.

“Mahinumduman nga 23 years nakong nagpalumba diri sa Calambua nahunong lang tungod sa pandemiya. Karon nga normal na ang sitwasyon, regular na ni nato himoon labi na kay ibalik man nato ang atong motocross series next year,” said Ornopia.

(It can be recalled that I’ve been hosting races in Calambua for 23 years and was only halted due to the pandemic. Now that the situation is almost normal, we will regularly hols this motocross event next year.)

“Gawas sa paglambo ang sports, amo sab gitinguha nga mapakita ang kaanindot sa among lugar, mapalambo ang turismo sa among dapit, ug makahatag og kapanginabuhian sa mga tawo pinaagi niining atong gibuhat,” Ornopia concluded.

(Aside from promoting sports, we also want to showcase the beauty of our place, improve tourism in this area and give locals a source of income through what we do.)

