Garcia feels vindicated as Trailblazers annihilate Baby Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Coach Leodie Garcia of the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers on Tuesday proved to his former team, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars that getting rid of him was their biggest mistake.

This as the Trailblazers defeated the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, 84-69, to stretch their impressive unbeaten run to 8, and secure the top spot of the high school playoffs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc (CESAFI) on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

For Garcia, it was some sort of personal vendetta after he was ousted as head coach of the Jaguars just before the season started.

However, Garcia clarified that his success with the Bogohanon basketball team backed by former Bogo City Mayor Celestino Martinez Jr. is solely dedicated to their entire organization.

“Para nako, malipayon ko nga naabot mi ani nga point nga 8-0 mi, bisan bag-o pa mi nga team, kay among na prove nga bisan bag-o mi kaya namo ang duwa diri sa Cesafi. Usa pa, importante sad ni nako kay na prove sad nako nga sayop ang decision sa former team nako nga ilaha ko giilisan,” said Garcia.

During the game, the Trailblazers were trailing early in the second half, until they found their rhythm in the final period.

They started the final period with a three-point cushion,61-58, but Yzali Dugaduga nailed a triple that sparked a 9-2 run which enabled the Trailblazers to grab a 10-point cushion, 70-60, with five minutes remaining.

The Baby Jaguars tried to retaliate but the closest they could come was eight points as the Trailblazers uncorked a searing, 14-7 run for the final count.

“Usa na lang ka game among duwaon against UCLM, pero ako jud gi ingnan ang mga players nga treat every game like it’s a championship,” said Garcia.

“Ang tag-iya sa eskwelahan namo sa Bogo ang gipangayo ra jud namo makasulod mi sa top four, pero karon pa lang daan amo nang nahatag nila ang number one ug undefeated nga record. Maayo unta ug mapadayon lang namo among kadaugan hangtod sa finals.”

Colubio led the Trailblazers with 23 points, while Dale Otero had 21, and Jerome Arboiz added 15.

Leo Sabanal of the Baby Jaguars spoiled his 31-point performance as only Mario Tulag was the only other Jaguar in double digits with 10.

The Trailblazers will return to action on Saturday against the UCLM Baby Webmasters to wrap up their elimination round campaign. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Trailblazers bomb Baby Warriors, stretch win run to 6

Bogo Trailblazers topple mighty Magis Eagles in battle of undefeated high school teams