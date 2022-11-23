What to expect in Cebu LitFest’s comeback

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another of Cebu’s most anticipated events will be staging a comeback this weekend.

The Cebu Literary Festival (LitFest) will once again welcome exhibitors, writers, readers, poets, artists, as well as cosplayers this Friday, November 25, 2022. The three-day event will be held at Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

At least 200 exhibitors will be participating in Cebu LitFest 2022, based on the list the organizers posted on their official Instagram page.

This year’s Litfest will also see a collaboration with Komiket and ArchCon.

Komiket is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the comic industry in the country, while ArchCon is the team behind one of Cebu’s most prominent hobby events.

This year’s LitFest will also be the first with a cosplay component as organizers invite guests to dress up in their favorite characters to get a chance to bring home prizes.

On the other hand, organizers have already revealed the lineup of guests expected to grace the activity this weekend.

These included renowned artists such as cartoonists Kevin Eric Raymundo (Tarantadong Kalbo), Cartoonist Zach, Allan Jeffrey Bacar (Sskait Comics), Sebastian Penayes III (Bastinuod), and National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares.

A Q&A and book signing event with Mojares will mark the start of LitFest’s Day 1 this Friday.

See the schedule for Day 1 of Cebu LitFest below.

Organizers said they will be posting more updates, including the schedule of activities for Day 2 and Day 3, soon.

