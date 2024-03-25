Art and Adventure Await at NUSTAR’s Mad Hatter’s Easter Celebration

NUSTAR Resort makes Easter egg hunting more exciting. Look for the 12 larger-than-life Easter eggs around the integrated resort starting March 22, 2024, in celebration of Easter under the theme “The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party.”

These four feet tall Easter eggs are painted and designed by five esteemed Cebu universities—including the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Benedicto College-Cebu City Campus, University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, and University of the Philippines-Cebu.

This year, NUSTAR partnered with five prestigious Cebu universities to bring an exceptional Easter celebration, turning the occasion into a dynamic exhibition of creativity and talent.

From March 18 to 31, 2024, NUSTAR transformed into an artistic platform, showcasing uniquely designed Easter eggs from each participating university at various key spots within the resort. Visitors will have the chance to appreciate these artistic creations, witnessing the impressive talent and creativity involved in each piece.

This collaboration highlights the art of Easter egg painting and aims to foster emerging artists by giving them a venue to display their work. Through its partnership with art-focused academic institutions, NUSTAR aspires to encourage and support the next wave of artists.

NUSTAR welcomes everyone from art lovers and students to families and resort guests to immerse themselves in this celebration of art and tradition that offers an unparalleled experience of creativity and artistic expression.

Join The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party at NUSTAR Convention Center on March 31, featuring a magic show, balloon twisting, performances, and an Easter egg hunt.

Enjoy a luxurious stay at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu, with rates from P15,000++, including two free party tickets. Booking is open from February 15 to April 1, 2024, for stays between March 24 and April 1.

There is more! Experience sweet treats at the Fili Lobby Lounge, arts and crafts, dining promotions, and a 25% discount on Fili Café’s Sunday Brunch throughout March (excluding March 31). Or participate in casino promos and The Mall’s Easter promo.

For more details and reservations, visit www.nustar.ph/portfolio/the-mad-hatters-easter-tea-party/ or call (032) 888 8282.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORY