Discover the Unseen Depths of Love at KaraTula’s Solo Exhibition – “There is always something left to love”

Vinyl on Vinyl Gallery is thrilled to announce the debut solo exhibition of KaraTula, a self-taught Pop surrealist artist, titled “There is always something left to love.” Opening on January 13, 2024, this marks KaraTula’s first solo show in the metro and the fourth in his burgeoning career.

KaraTula’s solo show promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey that pushes the boundaries of conventional art

The exhibition promises a profound exploration of love in all its facets, portraying it as a resilient force that persists and rejuvenates, even in the face of life’s challenges. “There Is Always Something Left to Love” transcends boundaries, unveiling the universal language of love hidden within the crevices of our experiences, waiting to be uncovered.

KaraTula, born in 1998 in Cebu City, Philippines, seamlessly blends graphic design elements into striking canvases that focus on social issues. Bold colors and Serigraph drawings define KaraTula’s compositions, inviting viewers to engage with narratives that address social issues and pop culture. His pieces tell stories that are both personal and universal, encouraging reflection and challenging the status quo.

Vinyl on Vinyl Gallery, the venue for this groundbreaking exhibition, has been at the forefront of showcasing unconventional art forms since its establishment in 2009. With a commitment to bringing awareness to underground cultures, the gallery continues to evolve, representing artistic practices in pop surrealism, after-modernism, post-internet, kinetic art, underground, and street art.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the convergence of love, art, and societal reflection at “There is always something left to love.” KaraTula’s solo show promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant journey that pushes the boundaries of conventional art, reaffirming Vinyl on Vinyl Gallery’s commitment to artistic experimentation and the evolution of Philippine art history.

Shows run from January 13 to February 9, 2024 at Vinyl on Vinyl Gallery ,2241 Pasillo 18 La Fuerza Compound Chino Roces Ave, Makati, Metro Manila.

ADVERTORIAL

