LCPO eyes K9 drug detectors to bolster anti-illegal drugs campaign

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has manifested its intent to procure K9 drug detectors to strengthen their campaign against illegal drugs.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO, said that this was their response to the appeal of League of Municipalities in the Philippines (LMP)-Cebu Chapter President and Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura.

Shimura earlier appealed to local government units (LGUs) in Cebu to improve their capabilities in detecting the entry of illegal drugs, by purchasing K9 drug detectors.

Lim said that currently, they only have a bomb-detecting K9 assigned to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT).

The additional K9 drug detectors will be assigned at different entry points within the city, such as terminals, seaports, and airport.

“In my opinion, mas maayo gyud ug daghan tag iro nga mo-detect anang illegal drugs kay makakuha gyud ta ana. Kay duha rana, makuha nato, ma-intercept nato, or mahadlok sila unya dili na sila moari sa atong area kay seguradong masakpan sila,” Lim said.

(In my opinion, it’s really better if we have dogs who can detect illegal drugs because we’re sure we can intercept. It would only mean two things, we will either intercept or they would be afraid to come to our area because they will surely be caught.)

Lim revealed that a K9 drug detector may cost P200,000 to P500,000, which will include the cost of their training.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has also expressed his support for this endeavor of LCPO.

Chan said that he will wait for the recommendation of the LCPO in purchasing a K9 drug detectors.

“Dako kaayo nga atoa nga mokuha ta anang sniffing dogs for illegal drugs. Sayod man gyud ta kun unsa ta kaseryoso ang atong siyudad batok sa illegal nga druga. With that, with the recommendation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, we will acquire a K9 unit.” Chan said.

(It would mean a big thing if we are able to get those sniffing dogs for illegal drugs. As we all know, our city is serious is its fight against illegal drugs.)

