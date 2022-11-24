Kurt Fick’s TINGBITS reminds us that love doesn’t have to be expensive

CEBU CITY, Philippines–There is no stopping Kurt Fick from pursuing love—and his big new official sound, Bahala’g Tingbitay.

Tomorrow, November 25, the Vispop superstar is releasing TINGBITS, his follow-up single to the groovy, synth-heavy DI NA.

Up-tempo, complete with celebratory horns and fat, attention-grabbing basslines, TINGBITS reminds us that over anything, love is all we need.

Amid Barry Villacarillo’s extravagant music production, the lyrics written by RJ Ensalada (also the songwriter of Jacky Chang’s BAYHANA out on November 24) speak of “thirteenth month” and “KKB,” concepts that the working class Pinoy are truly fond of.

“Labi na sa kalisod usahay sa panahon, kung duna la’y gugma, lipay ra gyud. Though in the more practical real-world sense, mas importante ang kwarta, money can’t buy happiness man sad,” Kurt says.

TINGBITS will be available on all music streaming platforms this Friday, released under Artist Ko, which debuts as a record label with two of Vispop’s biggest names as their flagship artists.

Pre-save the track here: vispop.link/TINGBITS. /rcg