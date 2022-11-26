RMFB-7 needs SAR equipment, says PRO-7 chief 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) needs search and rescue (SAR) equipment.

Despite being capable in responding to rescues and deployment needs, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that they would welcome stakeholders who would be willing to provide the needed search and rescue equipment such as cutting tools, lifting and pulling tools, and other heavy equipment to the RMFB-7.

“We do not discourage other stakeholders particularly our LGUs. This unit is capable, but we don’t have much of everything lalo na mga (especially) heavy equipment. We also need SRR (search, rescue and retrieval) equipment na medyo kulang sila sa ngayon (that they lack now),” said Alba, who visited the RMFB-7 headquarters in Sibonga town in southern Cebu on Friday, Nov. 25.

During his visit, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ronan Claravall, force commander of the RMFB-7, showed the existing equipment and vehicle to Alba reassuring that these were serviceable and had been used in the previous police operations of the RMFB-7.

Claravall said that they had sufficient number of personnel in case these would be needed for deployment. The RMFB-7 has 764 personnel to date.

RMFB-7 provides the personnel needed for augmentation in whatever police operations or major events in Central Visayas. They also provide additional personnel to their counterparts once needed.

/dbs