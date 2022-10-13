Alba is new PRO-7 director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba is the new director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The turnover of command ceremony happened at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, which was presided by Police General Rodolfo Azurin Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Effective on Thursday, Alba replaces Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, who ended his stint as the regional director for one year and two weeks, due to compulsory retirement.

Vega, 56, retires from service on his birthday, Oct. 13, ending his 35 years and six months service as police officer.

Alba, in his speech, vowed to continue what he had started in his service as a policeman, despite admitting that the fight against criminality was not a simple task.

Azurin, for his part, also directed the newly installed regional director to increase the number of drug-cleared barangays and retain those that were already declared as drug-cleared in Central Visayas.

Azurin also reminded Alba to implement the campaign against illegal drugs in a holistic approach, ensuring that all sectors of the government would take part on it.

“I expect you to soar higher,” Azurin told Alba.

Alba is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Tagapagpatupad” Class of 1992.

Before his new assignment as the PRO-7 director today, he was the Chief of the PNP Public Information Office for a year.

Prior to that, he was previously assigned as Deputy Chief of PNP Information Technology Management Service (ITMS); Officer-in-Charge of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO); Provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO); Chief, Regional Operations and Plans Division of Police Regional Office 6, and other command, staff and training assignments as a senior PNP officer.

ALSO READ

Mabolo cop chief: ‘Backup shooter’ nabbed

PNP chief admits lapses in handling detainees after Leila De Lima hostage

New PNP chief on improving police credibility: We need Church leaders’ help

49 barangays, 1 town apply for drug clearing in Central Visayas

CCPO hopes 3 more brgys will be drug-cleared soon

/dbs