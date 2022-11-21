PRO-7 chief: Possible fake money makers monitored

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will monitor possible fake money makers in Central Visayas, especially that the holiday season draws near.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that this would be part of their security preparations for the holiday rush as they would be anticipating counterfeit bills to circulate during this time.

For now, Alba said no reports about this illegal activity had reached the his office, but he was not discounting the possibility that this might become rampant where store personnel would be victimized.

Earlier, Alba had released his warning against fake money bills, especially for those personnel in establishments here and he also encouraged the management to provide their personnel with a device that could determine counterfeit money.

Police also encouraged establishment owners to install security cameras in their stores and to be aware of the possible modus operandi of criminals taking advantage of the situation.

Alba further reiterated to prioritize reporting to the police once victimized by this illegal activity or should they have knowledge about this rather than posting this first online.

“Importante dito na ire-record po, hindi po natin dapat unahin yung social media (at) doon tayo mag-report. Mag-ulat tayo sa ating police stations,” Alba said.

(It is important that it should be recorded here, and we should not report it first on social media. We should report it to the police station.)

“Of course, kasama ito sa evidence na nakikita natin sa social, but the court also prefers na makukuha nilang information direct sa police stations natin,” he said.

(Of course, what is seen on social media is included in the evidence, but the court also prefers to get their information direct from our police stations.)

Anyone who will be arrested for this crime will be facing the charges for violating Article 168 of the Revised Penal Code with at least two to six years of imprisonment.

It can be recalled that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) arrested a man who allegedly manufactured counterfeit money in Cebu City.

Authorities confiscated a total of P24,500 worth of fake money bills from the suspect.

Christmas Prep

Alba said that they had readied their security preparations for Christmas-related activities in the region.

He said that as early as one week before Christmas day, they would already be in full alert status which would mean that all police personnel would be on standby.

Alba said that they would also install Police Assistance Desks in churches in case assistance would be sought during Simbang Gabi in all areas in the region.