92 Day Challenge: PRO-7 cops told to intensify campaign vs criminality



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has issued a challenge for his men to further intensify the campaign against all forms of criminalities in their respective localities.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, the PRO-7 director, said that all the police directors and chiefs of police will undergo evaluation by January 2023 to determine the success of their operations and to determine if they are still fit to lead their respective offices.

“The unit commanders performance will be evaluated since we need to refresh our approaches in responding to the current crime trends in the peace and order in respective areas of responsibility,” Alba said.

But Alba said they will introduce specific parameters to make sure that the anti-criminality campaigns will not only be done for compliance purposes only.

And by January 2023, they will already start to identify the best and least performing officers and offices in Central Visayas.

“Yung least performing units will be reevaluated and reassessed by the PRO-7 placement board if these commanders are still fit to retain their posts. They may be subject to relieve or transfer,” Alba said.

When the 92-day challenge ends, heads of the different police offices and police units will be required to present their State of the Peace and Order Address (SPOA) to the local chief executive of their respective localities.

The 92 days started on the day that Alba assumed as PRO-7 Director last October 13. With this, police officials are only left with 53 more days to complete the challenge.

