136 loose firearms seized in Cebu province during election gun ban



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 136 loose firearms were confiscated in Cebu province during the election gun ban period covering January 9 to June 8, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that because of the seizure of the firearms, firearm-related incidents were prevented especially during the heat of the election campaign.

“Sa effort sa ground, factual jod sya sa deterrence sa commission sa firearm-related incidents. Based on previous elections, mas peaceful ang elections,” Sucalit said.

(With the efforts of those from the ground, it is surely a factual deterrence of the commission of firearm-related incidents. Based on previous elections, we have a more peaceful election [2022].)

The province reported zero election-related incidents during the May 9 polls.

Sucalit further said that the accounted loose firearms were confiscated from various police operations including buy-busts and follow-up operations.

CPPO had a total of 165 police operations conducted within the election period.

Aside from the firearms, they also seized 32 deadly weapons and 223 ammunition.

Earlier, the CPPO had also noted a drop in crime incidents, particularly during the start of the local campaign period which is from March 25 to May 10, 2022.

From the said period, they only recorded 150 incidents compared to 639 in 2019 and 563 in 2016.

Sucalit, at that time, said that collaboration among involved agencies and the public have helped police attain this decrease in crime incidents in the Cebu province.

