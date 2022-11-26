High school tankers of UC Webmasters break 8 records in Cesafi swimming competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters shattered eight records in the swimming competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool.

Of the 10 records broken on Saturday, eight of it were shattered by the Webmasters in the secondary division or high school division as of this writing as the remaining events are still being competed.

UC’s high school tankers medal haul

The Webmasters harvested 17 gold medals, 7 silvers, and 4 bronzes in the secondary division competition as of this writing.

Andrei Louis Valencia, who won 5 gold medals, set 5 new meet records. He won the gold medal in the 1,500m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 4x50m medley relay, and the 4x50m freestyle relay.

Valencia erased the 2019 record of his teammate Mike Gabriel Dela Serna in the 1,500m freestyle. He eclipsed the 2001 record of Andre Ynclino in the 100m butterfly, and the 100m freestyle record of Johan Matthew Tubesa set in 2017.

He teamed up with Dela Serna, Em-ji Mata, and Benedict James Orio in their record-setting gold medal win in the 4x50m freestyle relay erasing Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s 2017 record.

They also erased the 2019 record of the SHS-AdC’s 4x50m medley relay.

Dela Serna who also bagged five gilts including the relay competitions tallied two new meet records. He erased Adrian Daniel Ramirez’s 2019 records in the 100m back stroke and the 50m back stroke. He also won the 400m individual medley.

Mata completed UC’s record-breaking performance by winning the gold medal in the 200m breast stroke and shattered the 22-year-old record of Francisco Arche III set in 2000.

Mary Pauline Indaya joined the gold medal haul for UC by topping four events in the 100m breast stroke, 200m butterfly, 400m IM, and the 200m back stroke.

The rest of the Webmasters’ gold medalists were Dionifel Kate Ricarte (100m butterfly), and the 4x50m medley relay girls.

USC dominates college division

On the other hand, the University of San Carlos (USC) virtually dominates the college division by harvesting 23 gold medals, 15 silvers, and nine bronzes.

Cecille Mole and Southeast Asian Games double silver medalist in triathlon Andrew Kim Remolino led USC’s dominating performance on the pool.

Mole captured 5 gold medals, 3 in the individual events and 2 in the relay. She topped the 200m freestyle and the 800m freestyle women’s, while shattering the 2019 record of Karen Mae Indaya in the 400m IM freestyle.

Remolino also bagged three gilts in the individual events and had one in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Also, Kristin Ivy Austria had a stellar outing on the pool by winning four gilts in the 100m breast stroke, 50m freestyle, 200m breast stroke, and 100m freestyle.

The rest of the Warriors’ gold medalists were Renzo Pahaganas (200m freestyle, 100m butterfly), Lea Mariz Ventolero (200m freestyle women’s), Gil Anton Talisaysay (400m IM), Ron Jey Fuentes (50m freestyle), Aaliyah Mataragnon (200m back stroke), Raphael Matres (100m freestyle), 4x50m medley relay men’s, 4x50m medley relay women’s, 4x50m freestyle relay men’s, 4x50m freestyle relay women’s, and the 4×100 freestyle relay men’s.

On the other hand, the Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU) Stallions earned 7 gold medals, 9 silvers, and 6 bronzes in the college division competition.

Marie Larrazabal won three gold medals in the 100m back stroke, 50m back stroke and teamed up with Catherie Yu, Sophia Maxine Chua, and Yshi Reese Mojado in the 4x100m medley relay women’s and the 4x100m freestyle relay womens.

Adrian Ramirez topped the 100m back stroke and the 50m back stroke, while Sophia Maxine Chua ruled the 100m butterfly.

Magis Eagles snatch 9 gilts

Randy Lacierda of the SHS-AdC completed the record breakers in Cesafi’s swim meet.

Lacierda broke Joshua Mikhail Tubesa’s 2019 50m freestyle record after topping it on Saturday.

The Magis Eagles won 9 gold medals, 16 silvers, and 13 bronze medals in total.

Besides Lacierda’s record-breaking feat, Febreonna Limosnero also shone during the competition by winning three gold medals.

She topped the 200m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay girls.

The rest of the Magis Eagles’ gold medalists were Dhexia Bersabal (800m freestyle girls), 4x100m freestyle relay boys, 4x50m freestyle relay girls, and the 4x100m medley relay girls.

