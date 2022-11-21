Webmasters rule 7 categories, dominate Cesafi badminton competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters topped seven categories in last weekend’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) badminton tournament at the Metro Sports Lahug badminton court.

This was after, the UC Webmasters headed by its head coach Ramon Canada Layon ruled four categories in the high school competition, and clinched three titles in the college division.

In the high school division, the UC Webmasters topped the girls singles B, boys singles A and B, and the boys doubles categories.

Their collegiate counterparts topped the men’s singles A, men’s doubles, and women’s singles.

In the men’s singles A, Josephus Patalinghug defeated University of San Jose-Recoletos’s (USJ-R) Kieffer Dundas, 21-14, 21-8, in the gold medal round.

The tandem of Lord BJ Selgas and Mike Juriel Maratas beats USJ-R’s Rhylle Saldua and Cris Bernard Cabural, 21-14, 21-18, to hand over UC’s gold medal in the men’s doubles.

Lastly, Elloise Canillo won over USJ-R’s Ezrah Catayas, 21-18, 21-16, to top the women’s singles B for UC.

In the high school division, Eve Emmanuelle Bejasa edged University of San Carlos’s (USC) Shaniña Labay, 21-17, 21-18, to top the girls singles B.

Fellow UC Webmaster Mark Mulleda ruled the boys singles A by beating Miguel Somoza of the Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU), 21-5, 21-6. Nathaniel Bergantin edged fellow UC Webmaster Jermielle Rolos of UCLM, 21-10, 21-19, to top the boys singles B.

Lastly, Floyd Guillermo and Andrei Bergantin beats UCLM’s Lloyd Rosema and Hanz Diaz, 21-17, 21-18, to lord the boys doubles category.

USC bags 5 titles

On the other hand, USC brought home five titles. John Villegas bested UC’s Carl Canillo, 16-21, 23-20, and 21-16, to rule the men’s singles B, while Mitzi Montalvo easily clinched the gold medal in the women’s singles A after USJ-R’s Dandielle Monter suffered an injury at the start of their gold medal match.

Also, Nicole Salomon and Jin Nathan Petalcorin contributed for USC’s third gold medal in the college division by topping the mixed doubles over USJ-R’s Andrea Flores and Charlie Aguilar, 21-18, 21-19.

In the high school division, Trisha Acas won the gold medal in the girls singles by defeating UC’s Lorraine Pepito, 21-12, 21-13.

Lastly, John Vincent Espinosa and Irish Maxene Arellano ruled the mixed doubles for USC by beating UC’s John Kelly Tundag and Ashlea Montejo, 21-7, 21-15.

USJ-R and UCLM didn’t go empty handed in the tournament last weekend. Ma. Xiamel Gomez And Daisy Preglo ruled the women’s doubles for USJ-R, while Hailene Diaz and Naeomi Gulpany topped the girls doubles for UCLM.

