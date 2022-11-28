PrimaryHomes Partners Reunited After Two Years

After two years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brokers and sellers of PrimaryHomes Inc. (PHI) finally met again through the Grand Partners Appreciation Night 2022 all-out celebration at the Pacific Grand Ballroom in Waterfront Hotel last November 15, 2022. This event is part of PrimaryHomes Ultra Sales Incentive Program which has been running for around 14 years.

With the theme “Dancing with the Stars” almost 1,000 partners all over Cebu, Bohol and Negros gathered to dance the night away for the grandest gathering of real estate practitioners in Central Visayas.

As PrimaryHomes celebrates its 30 years of being a reliable partner in the real estate industry, multi-million worth of prizes were given away including 4 house and lot units. Each PrimaryHomes partner-seller was entitled to raffle entries for every unit reservations made during the applicable period, for the raffling of prizes including showcases, and ultimately grand prizes of two motorcycle units and three house and lot units under the Ultra Raffle. There was also the special 30th anniversary raffle wherein P30,000 cash were given to three lucky winners, plus one additional winner of a house and lot unit.























Another highlight for every PrimaryHomes Grand Partners Night is the recognition of its top performing partner realty firms and sellers. The Realty of the Year award for both Bohol-Negros and Cebu Territories went to Leuterio Realty & Brokerage. The Salesperson of the Year for Bohol-Negros Territory was awarded to Clarivel Ingking of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage, and Jovelyn Coyoca of Leuterio Realty & Brokerage for the Cebu Territory.

Carol Tentative of YUPP Inc. and Mary Ann Fernandez of LJS Realty were the Huwaran awardees for Bohol-Negros and Cebu, respectively. The Huwaran award is for sellers with exemplary performances and with stories which can inspire their fellow sellers.

“This event has always been one of our ways of acknowledging the efforts that our partners put in order to make their client’s dream home or dream investment a reality,” said PHI Vice-president for Sales and Marketing. “We are also grateful for the support that our partners have been giving us throughout the years. As we celebrate our 30th year in the industry, we stay committed to be their reliable partner in providing products of great value,” Espina added.

The PrimaryHomes Reliable Circle 3.0 was also launched during the event. This program offers exclusive perks and privileges for the elite sales group of PrimaryHomes. Membership to this group is based on sales qualifications, and privileges are based on how long the partner can sustain their standing.

It was a happy reunion to say the least as the partners reunited with their mentors, old friends and acquaintances while they were entertained by Spiral Dancer Kristel De Catalina of Pilipinas Got Talent, the Cebu Dance Sport, BuzyBuddies, and WCOPA Multi medalist John Willace Tubalde. And everyone danced like there was no tomorrow during the social dancing segment.











Since it was a night full of dances, 10 groups from Cebu, Bohol, and Negros performed in the Dance Challenge. Cebu First Realty bested all participating teams and bagged the P25,000 prize money.

There were no dull moments the whole night as hosts Blinky DeLeon and Joross Gamboa were also there to party with the gang.

Since the inception of the PrimaryHomes Sales Incentive Program in 2008, the company has already given away over 50 house and lot units. Around half of these were raffled during Grand Partners Night events, and the other half were Pabahay Program availments.

More exciting things are in the offing for PrimaryHomes partners for 2023 — from new projects to new and improved sales partners benefits. To know more about PrimaryHomes or how to become a sales partner, visit now its website, www.primaryhomes.com or its Facebook page PRIMARYHOMESofficial.