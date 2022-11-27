Cebu City Junior Olympics: ANS boxers top amateur boxing tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 22 amateur boxing matches highlighted the Cebu City Junior Olympics boxing tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

The amateur boxing tournament served as one of the highlights of the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) grassroots training program with the support of the Cebu City Local School Board.

The Abellana National School (ANS) topped the competition, while Zapatera National High School finished as the first-runner-up, and Mabolo National High School claimed the second runner-up.

ANS’s winners were Christian Aldred Mahinay, Reyxon Castano Cabrera, James Moralde, Camad Musa, Reynaldo Orbita, and Arthur Villarasa.

Meanwhile, Zapatera’s winning pugs were James Betania, Jhayres Encinada, Frenmark Viterbo, Brent Earl Galon, Nasep Musa, and John Michael Berame.

On the other hand, Mabolo’s winning boxers were Edward Arrabis, Christian Devila, Carl Maglasay, Angelo Ilustrisimo, and John Elio Almerez.

The Cebu City Junior Olympics is CCSC’s thrust to expose its grassroots trainees to quality tournaments to hone their skills.

The tournaments, which feature various sports besides boxing, are held on a monthly basis.

One of those who strongly support the Cebu City Junior Olympics was Marianita Sumalinog, a mother whose three sons from Barangay Pasil are training under CCSC’s grassroots program.

“Nagpasalamat ko as a parent ang mga bata nga ganahan sa boxing, samot na nga naay monthly event karon. I hope magpadayon ni ilang monthly nga paduwa kay magkugi sila ug mainspire sad sila,” said Sumalinog in a video interview sent by former CCSC Chairman and current chairman emeritus Edward Hayco.

(I am a grateful as a parent that the children like boxing, especially that there is a monthly event now. I hope that they will continue this monthly games because this will make them work harder and inspire them.)

“Ang mga kabatan-onan sa among lugar, dili kaayo maayo ang among lugar. As a parent, akong giinvolve akong mga anak para mapalayo sila sa bati nga environment. Para pud naa sila discipline, responsible, and time efficiency. Akong mga anak tulo kabuok kay puro boxers,” she said.

(The youth in our place, our place is not a good place to be for them. As a parent, I involved my children (in sports) so that they would be taken away from the not so good environment. This is also for them to learn discipline, be responsible and also learn time efficiency. I have three kids who are all boxers.)

Some of the most notable Cebu City Junior Olympics events besides boxing are dancesport, gymnastics, and scrabble.

