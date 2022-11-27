Jaguars complete final 4 of Cesafi men’s hoop tourney after win vs Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 74-69, to complete the final four of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Saturday evening, November 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Despite the win, the Jaguars remained at the no. 4 spot and will have their backs against the wall as they face the formidable and top-ranked University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on December 8 for the semifinals.

This was after, they failed to win at least seven points against the Webmasters in their match last Saturday evening. They would’ve earned the third spot if they finished the game with a seven-point lead.

On the other hand, they could’ve forced the Webmasters to a deciding match if they won the game by six points to determine the No. 3 seed in the final four.

Thus, the defeat for the Webmasters saved them from a grinding showdown against the Green Lancers. Instead, they will face the No. 2 team, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F), in the other final four showdown.

During the game, UC clearly had no plans of giving up the No. 3 spot, win or lose, and gave the Jaguars a hard time.

Both teams traded baskets which resulted to multiple lead changes with USJ-R leading by seven in the last two minutes.

With the No. 3 spot on the line, Regie Dajab nailed a triple from the right wing which cut USJ-R’s lead to just four, 69-73 with 27 seconds remaining.

Aaron Tabio then split his free throws to seal the Jaguars’ victory, 74-69.

Jose Zaldy Dizon had a stellar outing after dropping 22 points, Niño Paras scored 19, while Elmer Echavez had 18.

Galinato and Dajab each scored 15 for UC, while Joseph Arth Nalos chipped in 11.

