Amparo to fight more foreign boxers, says PMI Bohol Boxing Stable exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable plans to pit one of its banner boxers, Jake “El Bambino” Amparo, to more foreign opponents after he impressively scored a unanimous decision victory in South Africa last Oct. 23, 2022.

The 25-year-old Amparo of Guindulman, Bohol scored a rare unanimous decision victory in South Africa against hometown boxer Mthokozisi Ngxaka.

It was a rare feat for a Filipino boxer like Amparo to win a unanimous decision in South Africa that is notoriously known for its hometown decisions, especially if bouts go the distance.

However, Amparo defied all odds and went on getting all the three judges’ favor with the scores of 77-75, 79-75 and 78-74.

“Ang among plano sanglit si Jake Amparo mao karon ang rated No. 1 sa Philippine GAB ratings, more exposure against foreign boxers aron makapamasin nga makasungkit og higayon sa international title fights,” said Amparo’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

(Our plan is to give more exposure to Jake Amparo, who is now rated No. 1 in Philippine GAB ratings, against foreign boxers so that we can have a chance for the opportunity for international title fights.)

Amparo who is the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion, is currently ranked No. 1 minimumweight contender by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

It means Amparo is the country’s top minimumweight boxer and would likely fight for the GAB-Philippines minimumweight title soon.

The victory in South Africa improved his record further to 11 wins with 2 knockouts, 3 defeats, and 1 draw. He also stretched his winning streak to five bouts. His opponent, Ngxaka, suffered his first pro career defeat, and now holds a fight record of 5 wins, 2 knockouts, and 1 draw.

Podot also added that he’s one of the proudest person for Amparo’s victory since the latter was their first boxer to fight abroad and went back home with a victory.

“Special para sa among stable ang kadaugan ni Jake Amparo sa South Africa kay sya maoy una namong boxer nga nakabyahe para moboxing sa gawas sa Pilipinas,” he said.

(Jake Amparo’s win in South Africa is special for our stable because he is our first boxer, who traveled outside the Philippines to fight.)

“Malipayon me nga nakita gyud sa mga judges ang pagdominar ni Jake Amparo sa maong away ug nigawas gyud nga mananaog pinaagi sa unanimous decision. Ang among strategy gyud is KO kay lisod idaog ug decision didto sama sa mga naunang mga Pinoy nga nisangka sa maong nasod sad,” Podot said.

(We are happy that the judges saw Jake Amparo dominate the fight and he came out the winner through a unanimous decision. Our strategy is really to KO because it is difficult to win by decision there like the previous Pinoy boxers who fought in that country.)

/dbs