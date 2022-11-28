Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, stars of Crash Landing On You, welcome baby boy

[Updated: Nov. 28, 2022, 2:06 p.m.]

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are brand new parents as they welcomed the birth of their baby boy on Sunday, the actress’ agency announced.

“Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today. Both the mother and child are in good health,” a short statement from MSTeam Entertainment, obtained by Korean entertainment outlet Soompi, read.

However, Hyun Bin was unable to accompany his wife during delivery as he is currently abroad for the filming of his spy-action film “Harbin.” According to multiple reports, the filming started last Nov. 20 in Mongolia.

“Hyun Bin is currently filming ‘Harbin’ overseas,” Hyun Bin’s management agency, VAST Entertainment, told Korean media outlet TV Daily on Monday, Nov. 28.

Last June, it was announced that the Korean superstars are expecting the arrival of their firstborn in December.

Son and Hyun, both 40 years old, tied the knot last March 31 in a private ceremony at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul after a few years of dating.

The couple first met while doing the 218 movie “The Negotiation” together, and began dating after filming the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You”. EDV

