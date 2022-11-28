Cebu City police expects increase in crimes during holiday season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu City is once again reminding the public to be cautious as it anticipates an increase in crimes this holiday season.

The police chief here warns the public to watch out for snatchers, robbers, and budol-budol gangs this holiday season.

“Ngayon na papalapit na ang Christmas, magbantay ta kay daghan na og mangingilad rong panahuna. So we will expect also nga murag mag taas gyud ang atoang crime rate,” said Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Dalogdog said that even if they did not receive reports of snatching incidents yet, they will increase police visibility in areas where snatching and other crimes are noted.

Dalogdog said patrolling in these areas is a crucial crime deterrence.

One proof, Dalogdog said, was the arrest of a robber last Saturday, November 26, in Barangay Hipodromo.

Police Major Eraño Regidor, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said they arrested a man identified as Bryl Sumalinog, 26, a resident Barangay Carreta, for victimizing a woman who was walking alone in Barangay Hipodromo.

Sumalinog took the victim’s cellphone worth P14,000 but this was later recovered after he was arrested by the patrolling police officers after the victim sought for help. The suspect is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station.

“Modus niya nga once mag inusara maglakaw ang biktima, usa ka call center agent, iyang duolon ug kaliton niya og tiunan og kutsilyo,” Regidor said.

Regidor said they received information from the barangay that the suspect is allegedly a drug user.

Meanwhile, Dalogdog also reminded those attending Christmas parties to be responsible, especially when drunk.

“Wala man hibawal ang pag inom, pero i-remind lang mo sa kapulisan to drink moderately. Dili lang pasubraan kay usahay, og masobraan sa kahubog, maka commit ta og crime or any violation nga maoy hinungdan nga ang kapulisan mapugos sa pagdakop,” Dalogdog said.

