MCPO: Fewer crimes in Mandaue City this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has recorded more than 30 percent decrease of crime incidents in the city this year as compared to the previous year.

Based on the data from the MCPO from January to Nov. 15 this year, only 200 crime incidents were recorded in the city while a total of 307 crime incidents were noted in the same period in 2021.

MCPO’s top eight focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicle, and carnapping of motorcycle.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said that some of the major factors that contributed to the decrease were the programs that were implemented by the office.

Oriol said that they had regularly conducted crime analysis for each barangay and implemented interventions from their operations and intelligence departments and Police Community Relations.

Oriol said that the cooperation of the barangays was also one of the big factors of the lessening of the crimes.

He added that they also deployed ‘Police sa Barangay’, one police personnel for each of the 27 barangays. The police personnel would lead the barangay tanods and force multipliers in conducting patrols especially in the interior portions of the barangay to enforce the city ordinance.

“Ang yano nga ordinance pero dako og tabang sa paglikay sa dagko nga krimen nga mahitabo, public intoxication, curfew. Makapugong sa mga dagkong krimen nga mahitabo,” said Oriol.

(The simple ordinance is a big help in avoiding big crimes from happening, public intoxication, curfew. This can prevent big crimes from happening.)

