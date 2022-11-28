Beach volleyball tourney in Liloan: 12 squads ready to compete.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the biggest beach volleyball event happening in North Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Joyeux Noel 3X3 Men’s Sand Volleyball Season 3: The True North of Cebu Volleyball at the Wiggy’s Beach Resort in Jubay, Liloan, Cebu.

The 3×3 beach volleyball tournament will field in 12 squads from various parts of Cebu.

These teams are Mugna, MJC All-Stars, Bantayan Islanders, Cebu Volleyball Addicts (CVA), One Team One Goal, Humay-Humay Volleyball Club, Amigos, Salih, Nigga Gang Bang, Scammers, and Ace Smashers.

“We are running some errands as of the moment, but everything is already prepared for the tournament. We are excited to welcome the teams and the spectators to see the action,” said the organizer Calvin Cempron who is also the director of the Volleyball Friends Games and Events.

The tournament will have a single round robin format with the top four teams to compete in the cross-over semifinal round. The remaining two teams will compete in the championship round.

Cash prizes will be given to the winning teams along with plaques, certificates, medals, and gifts.

It can be recalled that the Volleyball Friends Games and Events organized a comeback tournament last September at the same venue.

It served as a comeback tournament after more than two years of hiatus due to the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Volleyball Friends’ 3×3 team topped the comeback tournament.

