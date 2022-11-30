Girl with rare cancer needs help urgently

A six-year-old girl from Brgy. Carmen (Misamis Annex) in Ozamis City is in desperate need of urgent financial help to sustain her medical treatment against a rare type of cancer.

Katniss Daneca Manili was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma on August 23, 2022. A few days before her diagnosis, her parents noticed swelling on her right thigh. This condition also caused her pain. Promptly, her parents brought her for medical consultation at a hospital in their hometown. Laboratory tests including an X-ray were done. When the results were out, their physician referred them immediately to a pediatric oncologist in Cebu City for further specialized care. A series of diagnostic procedures like MRI scan and biopsy were carried out and the results confirmed that she has Ewing Sarcoma which is a rare type of cancer that usually occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. This debilitating disease commonly affects children and teenagers. It often begins in the leg bones and in the pelvis, but it can occur in any bone. Despite its serious nature, modern advancements in treatment have helped to improve the outlook for patients with this cancer.

Katniss Daneca’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on September 19, 2022. Her attending physician prescribed a total of 17 cycles of chemotherapy. At present, she is on the fourth cycle of her treatment. Due to the delicate nature of her disease, she is required to undergo costly laboratory tests and medical procedures. Her chemotherapeutic drugs and other prescribed medications are also very expensive. Their estimated total cost of expenses is pegged to reach P160,000 every month.

“Beng,” as she is fondly called by her family, is an active and brilliant girl. She learns very fast. In fact, she already knows how to read and solve basic math problems. She also likes drawing and coloring. In her young age, she dreams of becoming a chef someday. As the first of the two siblings, she is genuinely loved by her family. When asked about her wish for her daughter, her mother replied, “I wish that she will recover successfully and be completely healed. I believe that she has the greatest potential to succeed in life. If given the chance, I know that she can do a lot of things.” Her father is a teacher with at least P31,000 income every month. Her mother, also a teacher with P28,745 monthly salary, is now on indefinite leave in order to care for her. Her parents’ combined income is barely enough to cover all their monthly expenses. Adding to their financial woes is Beng’s ongoing chemotherapy. Her costly treatment had brought their family’s resources on the edge. Their finances are already exhausted and they have nowhere to turn to. Truly, they are in dire need of help. Hence, in order to save Beng’s life and sustain her treatment, her parents are heartily requesting for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.