Lolo killed, 11 others injured in Sogod, Cebu accident

(UPDATED) CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen died after his house was rammed by a bus involved in a five-vehicle smashup along the national road in Barangay Liki in Sogod town on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Eleven others were also injured in the vehicular accident that happened around 11 a.m.

Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie Durano-Streegan confirmed in her post the death of Garlito dela Cerna, 66, a resident of Barangay Liki.

Dela Cerna was inside his house when it was rammed by a bus that was also involved in a multiple-vehicle accident that included an Autobus, A Ceres bus, a Geely Coolray SUV, a Toyota Hilux pickup truck, and an Isuzu Boom Truck.

The injured were identified by police as April Kyle Latorre, Ceres bus passengers Porperio Pabuaya, John Clourenz Lumingkit, Alexis Karyle Flores, and Cheraime Magpuyo, and Autobus passengers Darl Jemine, Luzviminda Tancinco, and Rommel Pagatpat.

The drivers of both buses, Dindo Dizon (Ceres bus), and Joseph Mahinay Rabadon (Autobus) were also injured.

Lester Cagampang, the conductor of the Ceres bus was among the injured, too.

Based on investigation conducted by PMSG Teogenes Flores, traffic investigator of Sogod Police, the Autobus driven by Rabadon hit the Ceres bus driven by Dizon while both buses were headed towards Cebu City.

“Base sa imbestigasyon sa kapolisan, ang Autobus nga padulong South nibangga sa nag-una niini nga Ceres Bus nga maoy hinungdan nga ni-sidesweep ang Autobus sa pikas lane ug ni-bangga sa Geely SUV nga ni-bangga sab ngadto sa Hilux ug Isuzu Boom Truck,” Durano-Streegan said in her post.

“Ang pag-bangga sa Autobus sa Ceres Bus maoy hinungdan nga ang Ceres nawad-an og control ug ni-bangga sa panimalay ni Garlito dela Cerna,” another portion of her post reads.

/rcg, bmjo

