Road collision in Barili ends in tragedy 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A young child trying to wake his father up on the pavement of the highway in Barili town, southern Cebu was caught on video.

The video, which recently made the rounds on social media, captured the aftermath of a tragic road collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on the town’s highway in Brgy. Tal-ot on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The child happened to be the son of Jose Unabia, the driver of the motorcycle.

Police in Barili town said Unabia died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

His backriding passenger, identified as Michelle Parba, was rushed to a nearby hospital and then later referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Parba sustained multiple injuries on different parts of her body.

Initial investigations from the police showed that the pick-up truck crashed onto Unabia’s motorcycle after its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to slippery roads.

The driver of the pick-up truck was identified as Valentino Beltran.

According to police, Unabia was headed towards Brgy. Cabcaban from, also in Barili, while Beltran was on his way to Dumanjug.

When Beltran, 72, lost control of his vehicle, the pick-up truck encroached the opposite lane and then crashed onto the oncoming motorcycle driven by Unabia.

Beltran was brought to Barili Police Station for proper disposition, police added.

Barili is a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

