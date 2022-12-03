CBAA Legends Flashback 3 basketball returns after 3-year absence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The CAAA Basketball Alumni Association (CBAA) Legends Basketball Tournament Flashback 3 officially started on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) gymnasium, after a three-year-hiatus.

The tournament mainly features former Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) basketball stars who are vying in the 40-below and 50-below categories that will last until February 2023.

The CBAA Legends opening ceremony officially kicked off on Saturday at the CEC gym with all the participating teams gracing the event.

“Dugay na jud ni namo giplano sukad pa sauna, kay ang last ani pag 2018 pa. Daghan na kaayo mga former varsities ug alumni ang sige ug hangyo namo nga ibalik na ni ang tournament, pero wala jud madayon tungod pud sa pandemic. Pero karon dako mi ug pasalamat sa Cobras Alumni Association kay sila ang ni organize ug ni host ani atong tournament,” said Jun Montalbo, the president and commissioner of the CBAA.

For his part, Cobras Alumni Association president, Alvin Plaudin said that it’s an honor for them to host the tournament with former CAAA stars strutting their wares on the hardcourt.

“Ang Cobras Alumni nisagop ani nga tournament tungod lagi sa situation karon, unya daghan sad kaayo mag sige ug pangutana namo. Mao na even sa busy nga schedule naningkamot mi ma organize ug masugdan na ug balik among tournament,” said Plaudin.

“Mga ex-CAAA players gyud ni siya, so makita jud nato nga nindot ang mga duwa ani kay mao mani sila ang mga sikat sauna nga players sa wala pa ang Cesafi.”

A total of 15 teams will vie in two categories including Cebu Central Colleges, Cebu Institute of Technology, University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of the Visayas, University of Southern Philippines, Southwestern University, Salazar Institute of Technology, and the University of San Carlos.

No less than Cebuano 3×3 star Mac Tallo graced the opening ceremony. Tallo, the team captain of the Cebu Chooks 3×3 team and a CEC alum led the “Oath of Sportsmanship.”

Some of the teams have two squads vying in the tournament.

The games are scheduled every Saturday at the CEC gym. /rcg

