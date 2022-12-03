Sugbu prexy beats bowling legend Nepomuceno for 1st runnerup spot in Alex Lim Memorial Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edgar Alqueza, president of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU, bested Filipino bowling legend, Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno in the final rankings of the senior masters competition of the Alex Lim Memorial Open at the Coronado Lanes in Starmall, Mandaluyong City on Friday evening, Dec. 2, 2022.

Alqueza finished the eight-round senior masters series with a total of 1,680 pinfalls, to place as the first runner-up in the competition.

Judith Ting of the Coronado Lanes Tenpin Bowling Association (CLTBA) topped the competition with a total of 1,711 pinfalls.

The 66-year-old Nepomuceno, a six-time world bowling champion and a “World Bowling Hall of Famer,” trailed Alqueza as the second-runner-up with 1,668 total pinfalls.

For Alqueza, it was a once-in-a-lifetime achievement and experience for playing alongside a bowling legend such as Nepomuceno.

Above all, it was a proud moment for him to rank higher than Nepomuceno after the tournament.

Despite outranking Nepomuceno, Alqueza still praised the former for being consistent and competitive at his age.

“Paeng is very very consistent even at 66 years old. He recently won the Senior Masters in Malaysia, and he won this tourney even at five handicap points only. I was just lucky I have 20 handicap and all my shots were “given”. I made a low score on the seventh game on lanes 5/6 which is the waterloo of most bowlers. Sobrang hirap sa (It was very difficult on) lanes 5 and 6 that all your adjustments will make you a neophyte,” said the 64-year-old Alqueza.

“The pattern of this tournament’s bowling lanes are very challenging. Even the members of the Philippine team are having a hard time since it’s patterned after the Professional Bowlers Association.”

The rest of the top 10 of the competition were Nelia Santos (1664), Rauf Duhaylungsod (1,631), Anthony Balabbo (1,594), Don Tungala (1,582), Jong Enriquez (1,581), Jun Jun Tan (1,578), and Alfred De Guzman (1,558).

It can also be recalled that Alqueza also finished as second runner-up in the recently concluded Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament held at the Lopue’s East Bowling Center in Bacolod City on Nov. 21, 2022.

Besides Alqueza, SUGBU keglers in Xyrra Cabusas, GJ Buyco, Aui Padawan, and his son Heber Alqueza will be seen in action tomorrow in the Alex Lim Memorial Open’s masters open competition.

RELATED STORIES

SUGBU prexy finishes third in Negros Tenpin Bowling Open Tournament

Viloria, Sugbu kegler, bags 3rd place trophy in Negros Tenpin Bowling tourney

Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility

/dbs