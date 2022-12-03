USC athletes bag 2 golds on 1st day of Cesafi athletics competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos’s (USC) tracksters clinched two gold medals in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) athletics’ competition on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) field.

The two-gold medal haul temporarily put USC on top of the college division’s medal tally as of this writing.

Loyd Osorio and Gio Beguña ruled the men’s 400-meter sprint and the men’s discus throw competitions, respectively to give USC a good start.

Osorio outran University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue’s (UCLM) John Luis Daligdig and fellow Carolinian Tres Antiola who placed second and third, respectively.

Beguña outperformed UC Main’s Vincent Linomas in the men’s discus throw competition to clinch USC’s other gold medal.

Beguña’s best throw was 33.44-meters, while Linomas had 26.92m for the silver medal and Ryan Caesar Batindaan of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) threw 29.06m for bronze medal.

Women’s, high school divisions

UC Main and UCLM didn’t end day one empty-handed after Jenica Rose Sayson and Jessa Aviso topped the discus throw and high jump women’s competitions, respectively.

Sayson beat fellow Webmaster Ana Marie Larayos after she threw a 24.72m as her best attempt, while the latter had 23.44m to settle for silver. USC’s Madeleine Kate Sinangote finished with a bronze medal from her 20.16m best throw.

On the other hand, Aviso leaped 1.58m to rule the women’s high jump, while teammate Crystal Villanueva settled for a silver medal after jumping 1.40m as her best attempt, and USC’s Rheamae Ayuda earning the bronze medal with 1.20m best jump.

In the high school division, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), UC, and USC each bagged a gold medal in their respective events.

SHS-AdC’s Maile Salang topped the girls discus throw. Her best throw measured 33.58m to outperform USC’s Francine Masendo who earned the silver medal with a 27.26m best throw. UC’s Jersey Marabe Bejic pocketed the bronze medal after throwing 22.05 as her best attempt.

Meanwhile, Juliana Nicole Loberanis topped the high jump girls. Loberanis jumped 1.33m to win the gold medal, while UC’s Shanily Nierves settled for a silver after jumping 1.30m, and SHS-AdC’s Sweet Gretl Amber Banilad earned the bronze medal with her 1.20m jump.

Lastly, UC’s Rey Clarke De La Calzada ruled the boys discus throw. His best throw was 36.89m to beat Sisters of Mary School’s (SMS) Antonio Loyola who had a best throw of 29.62m. USC’s Jude Lugay pocketed the bronze medal after throwing 29.02m as his best.

