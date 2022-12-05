MCPO reminds Mandaue businesses to install, repair damaged CCTVs to avoid sanctions

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- Many of the businesses in Mandaue City have already installed security cameras in compliance with an existing ordinance that mandates its installation.

However, a number of these establishments no longer bothered to have their security cameras fixed. Most of these cameras were damaged when Super Typhoon Odette hit on December 16, 2021. Others have long been in need of maintenance.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said they made this discovery during the recent inspections that they did on big establishments here like malls, banks, pawnshops, passenger terminals, and department stores, among others.

MCPO’s inventory is part of their security preparations for the Christmas holiday.

Oriol said that since there is an existing ordinance that requires the installation of closed circuit televisions (CCTVs) in establishments, businesses will have to comply with this to avoid sanctions.

The MCPO official said that they will be presenting the outcome of their inspection in a security meeting with Mayor Jonas Cortes scheduled this Monday, Dec. 5. They will also furnish a copy of their report to the city’s Business Processing Licensing Office (BPLO).

Oriol said having CCTVs is also a crime deterrence. If a crime may have already happened, the availability of CCTV footage will surely help in their investigation of the case.

“Ilabi na nga amoa gyod nang gi-emphasize ngari nga ang kana’ng CCTVs nga naa gyuy persons monitoring these CCTV aron mahimo siya’ng effective or mas effective siya sa crime prevention,” said Oriol.

(We also continue to put emphasis on the need to have someone continuously monitor the CCTV so that this would become an effective tool, effective in crime prevention.)

Meanwhile, Oriol is asking for the Mandauehanons understanding as they start to implement strict security measures, especially in places of convergence, during the Christmas celebration.

“Mangayo mi sa inyo’ng pagsabot kay ang atoang malls ug terminals ug uban’g areas of convergence kay atoang pahugtan ang security measures dinha,” said Oriol.

(I would like to appeal for understanding because we will have to intensify security in malls and terminals and other areas of convergence.)

/dcb